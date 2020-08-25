Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

