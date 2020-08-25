Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

