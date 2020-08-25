Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.