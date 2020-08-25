Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 28,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,149,764. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

In other news, Director Michael G. Klein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

