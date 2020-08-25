Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Genie Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Genie Energy has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genie Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 136.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

GNE opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.97. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

