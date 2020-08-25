GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

