Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

