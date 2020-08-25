Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25.
Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
