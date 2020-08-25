Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

