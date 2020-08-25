Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of GUT opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
