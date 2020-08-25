Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.