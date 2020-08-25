Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In other Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828 shares of company stock worth $196,868 in the last 90 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

