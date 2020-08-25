Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 12.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

