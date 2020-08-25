G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 540,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,310. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

