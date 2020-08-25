FY2022 EPS Estimates for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Boosted by Analyst

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiwi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.64 on Monday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

