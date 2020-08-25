FY2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Decreased by DA Davidson

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

