FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN opened at $188.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nordson by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nordson by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,347. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.