FY2020 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Increased by Analyst

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report released on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $38.02 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.