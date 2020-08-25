FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.23 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

