FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Portland General Electric Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

POR opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

