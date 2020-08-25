FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By SVB Leerink

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $32.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $35.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Biogen stock opened at $276.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average is $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Biogen by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

