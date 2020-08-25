Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 1,273,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,998 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Frontline by 3.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

