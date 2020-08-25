Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,892,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

