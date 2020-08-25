Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

