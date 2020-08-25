Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

