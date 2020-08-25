Fortive Corp (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 25th

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Fortive has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

