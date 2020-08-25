Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.