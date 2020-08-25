Fluor Co. (NEW) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,304 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 634 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 225,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FLR stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.