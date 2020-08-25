FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,848,609 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

