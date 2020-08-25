Flash Price Tops $0.0056 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Flash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $5.06 million and $249.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Flash

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

