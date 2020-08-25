Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,322 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

