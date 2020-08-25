First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

FQVLF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FQVLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

