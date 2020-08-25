First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FMBI opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $293,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

