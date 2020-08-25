First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 619,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 574,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,282.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422,059 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $4,116,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after purchasing an additional 243,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

