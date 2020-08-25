First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.88.

PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

