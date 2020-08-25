First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 890 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in L3Harris by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

NYSE LHX opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.88. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

