First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,754 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

