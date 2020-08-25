First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $238,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

