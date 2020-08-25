First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $230,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KPTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,930 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

