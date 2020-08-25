First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

ATGE opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.