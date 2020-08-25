First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Richard Scott Johnson Acquires 5,000 Shares

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,180. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

