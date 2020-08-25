First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 4,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,550. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

