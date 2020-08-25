Financial Contrast: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (NASDAQ:YAHOY)

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 7.75% 8.43% 2.35% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $9.69 billion 3.23 $751.41 million $0.31 42.42 Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.76 $4.16 million $0.34 22.00

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. Travelzoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats Travelzoo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

