Financial Contrast: Noble (NYSE:NE) vs. Valaris (NYSE:DOFSQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Noble (NYSE:NE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06 Noble $1.31 billion 0.04 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.13

Valaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valaris and Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble 10 2 0 0 1.17

Noble has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 534.15%. Given Noble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noble is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Noble beats Valaris on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

