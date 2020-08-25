Financial Contrast: Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) versus DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

This table compares Legacy Reserves and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR -29.11% -4.75% -0.46%

This table compares Legacy Reserves and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 0.11 $65.68 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legacy Reserves and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Legacy Reserves beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.