Financial Comparison: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.90 $279.91 million $0.80 14.58 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 5.75 $65.57 million $1.61 17.29

Lexington Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 81.16% 16.26% 8.23% JBG SMITH Properties 7.86% 1.45% 0.81%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

