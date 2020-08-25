Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 939,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,332,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

