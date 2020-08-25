Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
FRGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.
Shares of FRGI opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
