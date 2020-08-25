Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

FRGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of FRGI opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

