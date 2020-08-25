Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 6,487.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,487.73 ($84.77).

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,181 ($80.77) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

LON:FERG opened at GBX 7,510 ($98.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a one year high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,934.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,297.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

