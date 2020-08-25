Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FBSS stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.