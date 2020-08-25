Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $420.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.56. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,878 shares of company stock worth $33,083,175 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.