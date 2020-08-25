Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $310.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.37.

FB opened at $271.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $773.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

