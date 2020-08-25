Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.50

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.37. The stock had a trading volume of 306,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The stock has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.